Canoe in Toronto
About
A premium restaurant on the 54th floor of the Financial District. The chef creates masterpieces of modern Canadian cuisine using rare local ingredients, with stunning panoramic views of Lake Ontario.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
66 Wellington St W 54th floor, Toronto, ON M5K 1E9
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:30 - 23:30
Tuesday 11:30 - 23:30
Wednesday 11:30 - 23:30
Thursday 11:30 - 23:30
Friday 11:30 - 23:30