Lucie in Toronto
About
The pinnacle of French luxury in the heart of Toronto. Authentic French culinary techniques are combined with a modern twist and impeccable service.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
100 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5C 2W1
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 23:00
Thursday 16:00 - 23:30
Friday 16:00 - 23:30
Saturday 17:00 - 23:30