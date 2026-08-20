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Lucie in Toronto

Lucie

About

The pinnacle of French luxury in the heart of Toronto. Authentic French culinary techniques are combined with a modern twist and impeccable service.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

100 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5C 2W1
+14167889054
www.restaurantlucie.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 23:00
Thursday 16:00 - 23:30
Friday 16:00 - 23:30
Saturday 17:00 - 23:30