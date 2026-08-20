Enigma Yorkville in Toronto
About
A luxurious Michelin-starred modern fine dining restaurant in the prestigious Yorkville area. The chef creates complex, avant-garde dishes using the best European and local ingredients. Each dish is accompanied by a visual show and rare wines.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
23 St Thomas St, Toronto, ON M5S 3E7
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 23:00
Thursday 17:00 - 23:00
Friday 17:00 - 23:30
Saturday 12:00 - 23:30