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Enigma Yorkville in Toronto

Enigma Yorkville

About

A luxurious Michelin-starred modern fine dining restaurant in the prestigious Yorkville area. The chef creates complex, avant-garde dishes using the best European and local ingredients. Each dish is accompanied by a visual show and rare wines.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

23 St Thomas St, Toronto, ON M5S 3E7
+14163233332
www.enigmayorkville.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 23:00
Thursday 17:00 - 23:00
Friday 17:00 - 23:30
Saturday 12:00 - 23:30