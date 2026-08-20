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Osteria Giulia in Toronto

Osteria Giulia

About

An elegant Michelin-starred Italian restaurant. A cozy, warm atmosphere and a rare menu focused on the refined traditions of Northern Italy and delicate seafood.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

134 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON M5R 2H6
+14169648686
osteriagiulia.ca

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 23:00
Thursday 17:00 - 23:00
Friday 17:00 - 23:00
Saturday 17:00 - 23:00
Sunday 17:00 - 22:00