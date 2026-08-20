Osteria Giulia in Toronto
About
An elegant Michelin-starred Italian restaurant. A cozy, warm atmosphere and a rare menu focused on the refined traditions of Northern Italy and delicate seafood.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
134 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON M5R 2H6
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 23:00
Thursday 17:00 - 23:00
Friday 17:00 - 23:00
Saturday 17:00 - 23:00
Sunday 17:00 - 22:00