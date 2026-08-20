George Restaurant in Toronto
About
One of the high-end gourmet restaurants in Toronto, repeatedly recommended by the Michelin guide. Chef Lorenzo Losito is famous for his "revolutionary" approach to the menu, creating customized sets of 5, 7, or 10 gourmet dishes with a focus on contrasting temperatures and textures.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
111C Queen St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1S2
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:30 - 22:30
Wednesday 12:00 - 22:30
Thursday 12:00 - 22:30
Friday 12:00 - 22:30
Saturday 17:30 - 22:30