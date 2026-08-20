Quetzal in Toronto
About
A unique Michelin-starred restaurant of high-end Mexican cuisine. The highlight of the restaurant is its 8-meter open-air wood-fired grill, where traditional ancient techniques are combined with the precision of French cuisine and unexpected flavor textures.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
419 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1T1
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 18:00 - 22:00
Thursday 18:00 - 22:00
Friday 18:00 - 22:00
Saturday 18:00 - 22:00
Sunday 18:00 - 22:00