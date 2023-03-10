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Private jet for rent in Venice

The journey itself can set the tone for the entire trip when there is no need to begin with long waits and rigid schedules. Private air charter offers a more relaxed experience, with personalised arrangements and a comfortable environment for unwinding along the way.

What we offer

Private aviation makes it easy to include Venice within a broader journey across Italy and Europe while retaining freedom over departure times and destinations. The format is particularly useful for short stays and itineraries combining several cities.

  • Flights to Milan, Rome, Paris, London, and other European centres.
  • Private travel to Adriatic and Mediterranean resorts.
  • Charter arrangements for international events, cultural occasions, and private gatherings.
  • Bespoke Italian itineraries incorporating several destinations.

Light aircraft
Light aircraft
Medium jets
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Turboprop aircraft

Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

A journey to Italy can begin with an elegant, unhurried style of hospitality where every detail feels like a natural part of the experience.

  • Italian dishes, light refreshments, and carefully selected beverages.
  • A relaxed service rhythm that respects the privacy of every passenger.
  • A comfortable cabin for resting or enjoying conversation during the journey.
  • Special dining and onboard preferences can be arranged before departure.

Additional services

Venice is best complemented by experiences centred on the lagoon, craftsmanship, art, and private access.

  • Private boat journeys across the lagoon.
  • Arrangements for visits to artisan workshops and selected cultural spaces.
  • Restaurant reservations for intimate and memorable evenings.
  • Sourcing of antiques, Murano glass, and distinctive Italian design pieces.
  • Bespoke excursions to the islands of the Venetian lagoon.

These possibilities reveal a more intimate side of Venice, shaped around craftsmanship, water, and personal discovery.

Directions and routes

The journey is defined not only by the destination but by how smoothly the entire itinerary comes together, particularly when a private flight forms part of a wider European trip.

  • Connections to Milan, Paris, Geneva, and other cultural and business centres.
  • Itineraries combining time in the city with stays along the Adriatic coast or in the Alps.
  • Long-haul routes to Dubai, New York, and other international destinations arranged to suit the traveller’s schedule.

Why choose us

Private aviation becomes truly valuable when an experienced team can give equal attention to the itinerary, service, and the client’s personal preferences.

  • The service is shaped by extensive experience with discerning private clients.
  • Business aviation operators are assessed against safety and professional standards.
  • Special passenger requirements are discussed in advance and coordinated with the relevant specialists.
  • Personal information and travel details are treated with strict confidentiality.

Safety and standards

A journey to Venice begins with careful coordination of the flight and arrival arrangements, particularly when the final destination calls for thoughtful ground logistics.

  • Flight preparation takes weather conditions and the selected airport’s characteristics into account.
  • Aircraft undergo the required technical checks.
  • Crew and operator practices comply with applicable international safety requirements.

A well-coordinated flight allows you to focus entirely on enjoying Venice and its timeless atmosphere.