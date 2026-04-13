Leisure & Experiences in Venice
A place where the city’s maritime history and its famous republic come to life. Here you can see ship models, navigational instruments, weapons, and other exhibits related to seafaring and the navy. The museum is especially interesting for those who want to experience how Venice served as a major maritime center for centuries.
A premium cocktail bar in Venice, perfect for those who appreciate refined drinks in a historic setting. It is located in a building that once housed an 1870s café in the San Polo district and offers unique cocktails with a modern approach to mixology.
The famous modern art museum in Venice, located in the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni on the Grand Canal. It houses the personal collection of the American patron Peggy Guggenheim, featuring masterpieces of the 20th century. The museum displays works by Picasso, Léger, Severini, Mondrian, Kandinsky, Miró, Klee, Ernst, Magritte, Dalí, and other artists.
Piazza San Marco is Venice’s main square, the city’s cultural, administrative, and tourist center, where the greatest architectural masterpieces of the Venetian Republic meet.
The oldest café in Italy, located in St. Mark’s Square under the arcades of the Procuratie Nuove, offers the ambiance of an 18th-century Venetian aristocratic salon with frescoes, velvet armchairs, and ornate stucco, serving coffee and hot chocolate prepared according to traditional recipes, while live orchestras entertain guests on the square during summer evenings.
A renowned center for Murano glass production in the Venetian Lagoon, located 1.5 km from Venice's center.
A Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant in Venice, renowned for its nouvelle cuisine, it emphasizes local seasonal ingredients, creative techniques, and warm hospitality in a contemporary setting.
A cozy premium cocktail bar in Venice focused on seasonal drinks and Venetian cicchetti, popular among both locals and tourists for its relaxed atmosphere.
An exquisite example of Venetian Baroque, where every hall breathes the atmosphere of 18th-century aristocratic luxury. Magnificent frescoes by Tiepolo, antique chandeliers, and authentic interiors vividly recreate the life of the Venetian nobility in an era of carnivals and secret intrigues. The visit concludes with a view from the upper terrace overlooking the canal and a picturesque garden.
Located on a point between the Grand Canal and the lagoon, this museum is housed in a former customs building and presents the contemporary art collection of François Pinault; its defining feature is the stunning view of San Giorgio Maggiore and the way the artworks interact with the historic setting, turning the classic Venetian landscape beyond the large windows into part of the art itself.
A colorful gem of the Venetian Lagoon, known for its brightly painted houses and traditional lace.
Venice’s main railway station, through which nearly all train traffic arrives in the lagoon city.