Private Guide in Venice
We carefully select our lifestyle guides to ensure they combine professionalism, culture, and emotional intelligence — creating meaningful and comfortable communication for every guest.
Salomè
I’m graduated in archeology and I love visiting museums, art galleries and archeological sites. I live in Venice and I would be glad to to be your guide to the
Roji Bk
I still remember the first time I crewed on a sailing race across the Venetian Lagoon at dawn, the water flat and silver, the city's skyline appearing like some