About

I still remember the first time I crewed on a sailing race across the Venetian Lagoon at dawn, the water flat and silver, the city's skyline appearing like something invented. That experience shaped everything — now I know every marina, every hidden rowing club practicing voga veneta, and every spot to watch the Vogalonga from the water rather than the shore. My passion is pulling people into Venice's athletic pulse, whether that means chartering the right yacht, finding a SUP route through quiet canals, or getting a front-row seat at the Regata Storica.