Needle Vinyl Bar in Vienna
About
A stylish and cozy spot in Vienna that brings together vinyl listening culture, quality drinks, and minimalist design.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Färbergasse 8, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00