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RU

Needle Vinyl Bar in Vienna

Needle Vinyl Bar

About

A stylish and cozy spot in Vienna that brings together vinyl listening culture, quality drinks, and minimalist design.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Färbergasse 8, 1010 Wien
+436605352325

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00