Onyx Bar in Vienna
About
A stylish bar and restaurant on the 6th floor of Haas Haus, offering stunning panoramic views of St. Stephen's Cathedral through a huge circular window. Renowned for its elegant interior, exquisite cocktails, high-quality service, and relaxed atmosphere, it is popular with tourists and locals alike.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00