Das LOFT Bar & Lounge in Vienna
About
A striking venue on the 18th floor of SO/ Vienna, offering panoramic views of St. Stephen’s Cathedral, an illuminated artistic ceiling, and a blend of fine dining and a modern city bar. Guests can enjoy signature cocktails, exquisite dishes, and DJ sets.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Praterstraße 1, 1020 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00
Saturday18:00 - 22:00
Sunday18:00 - 22:00