Eden Bar in Vienna
About
The historic, luxurious Champagne & Dancing Bar in the city center, operating since 1911, is a legendary venue for lovers of live music, dancing, cocktails, and champagne in an elegant atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Liliengasse 2, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday20:00 - 04:00
Thursday20:00 - 04:00
Friday20:00 - 04:00
Saturday20:00 - 04:00