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Loos American Bar in Vienna

Loos American Bar

About

A legendary cocktail bar in the center of Vienna, recognized as a masterpiece of modernist architecture. The drinks menu focuses on rigorous world classics and premium spirits. They don't strive for molecular spectacle, but rather emphasize perfect proportions and historical authenticity.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Kärntner Durchgang 10, 1010 Wien
+4315123283

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 04:00
Tuesday12:00 - 04:00
Wednesday12:00 - 04:00
Thursday12:00 - 04:00
Friday12:00 - 04:00
Saturday12:00 - 04:00
Sunday12:00 - 04:00