Loos American Bar in Vienna
About
A legendary cocktail bar in the center of Vienna, recognized as a masterpiece of modernist architecture. The drinks menu focuses on rigorous world classics and premium spirits. They don't strive for molecular spectacle, but rather emphasize perfect proportions and historical authenticity.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Kärntner Durchgang 10, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 04:00
Tuesday12:00 - 04:00
Wednesday12:00 - 04:00
Thursday12:00 - 04:00
Friday12:00 - 04:00
Saturday12:00 - 04:00
Sunday12:00 - 04:00