Glasswing Bar & Bistro in Vienna
About
An elegant gastronomic space at Vienna’s The Amauris hotel on the Ringstrasse, blending 19th-century historic architecture with modern design, marble, and velvet. Chef Alexandru Simon offers “All Day Dining,” merging traditional Austrian cuisine with refined Asian accents. A cozy terrace overlooking the Opera, live music, and an inviting atmosphere make it perfect for everything from a leisurely breakfast to an evening cocktail.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Kärntner Ring 8, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 00:00
Tuesday07:00 - 00:00
Wednesday07:00 - 00:00
Thursday07:00 - 00:00
Friday07:00 - 00:00
Saturday07:00 - 00:00
Sunday07:00 - 00:00