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Josef Cocktail Bar in Vienna

Josef Cocktail Bar

About

An exquisite bar by Philipp M. Ernst, offering a creative atmosphere, stylish design, and unique signature cocktails, where high mixology craft meets quality ingredients.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Sterngasse 1, 1010 Wien

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday18:00 - 03:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 03:00