Josef Cocktail Bar in Vienna
About
An exquisite bar by Philipp M. Ernst, offering a creative atmosphere, stylish design, and unique signature cocktails, where high mixology craft meets quality ingredients.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Sterngasse 1, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday18:00 - 03:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 03:00