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Lugeck-Alm in Vienna

Lugeck-Alm

About

A nightclub and bar in the heart of Vienna, designed in the style of a traditional Alpine hut (Hütte) but with a modern club feel. Situated in a historic cellar, it's known for its relaxed après-ski atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Table reservations

Contacts

Sonnenfelsgasse 2, 1010 Wien
+4366488361711

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 05:30
Wednesday22:00 - 05:30
Thursday22:00 - 05:30
Friday22:00 - 05:30
Saturday22:00 - 05:30