Lugeck-Alm in Vienna
About
A nightclub and bar in the heart of Vienna, designed in the style of a traditional Alpine hut (Hütte) but with a modern club feel. Situated in a historic cellar, it's known for its relaxed après-ski atmosphere in the heart of the city.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Contacts
Sonnenfelsgasse 2, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday22:00 - 05:30
Wednesday22:00 - 05:30
Thursday22:00 - 05:30
Friday22:00 - 05:30
Saturday22:00 - 05:30