Veranda Brasserie & Bar in Vienna
About
A fine-dining restaurant located in the Hotel Sans Souci Wien, offering modern interpretations of Austrian dishes with international influences. The establishment is known for its elegant design, seasonal menu focused on local ingredients, and cozy atmosphere in the Neubau district.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Hotel Sans Souci Wien, Burggasse 2, 1070 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 00:00
Tuesday07:00 - 00:00
Wednesday07:00 - 00:00
Thursday07:00 - 00:00
Friday07:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00