Hofburg in Vienna
About
A grand palace complex in the center of Vienna, the former winter residence of the Habsburgs and the largest palace in the world. Built between the 13th and 19th centuries, it blends styles from Gothic to Neo-Empire. Today, it is the office of the President of Austria and a museum center, including the Imperial Apartments, the Sisi Museum, and the Silver Chamber.
Contacts
1010 Vienna
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 18:00