We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Hofburg in Vienna

Hofburg

About

A grand palace complex in the center of Vienna, the former winter residence of the Habsburgs and the largest palace in the world. Built between the 13th and 19th centuries, it blends styles from Gothic to Neo-Empire. Today, it is the office of the President of Austria and a museum center, including the Imperial Apartments, the Sisi Museum, and the Silver Chamber.

Contacts

1010 Vienna

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 18:00