Natural History Museum in Vienna
About
One of the world's largest natural history museums, located on Maria-Theresien-Platz, it houses over 30 million exhibits, including the famous "Venus of Willendorf," dinosaur skeletons, the largest meteorite collection, and a unique anthropology and geology exhibition in a magnificent historic building.
Contacts
Burgring 7, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 20:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 18:00