Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna
About
One of the world's leading art museums, opened in 1891 on the Ringstrasse. Its rich collections, assembled by the Habsburgs, include masterpieces of European painting (Brueghel, Raphael, Velázquez), classical antiquities, Egyptian antiquities, and a unique Kunstkamera.
Contacts
Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00