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Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna

Kunsthistorisches Museum

About

One of the world's leading art museums, opened in 1891 on the Ringstrasse. Its rich collections, assembled by the Habsburgs, include masterpieces of European painting (Brueghel, Raphael, Velázquez), classical antiquities, Egyptian antiquities, and a unique Kunstkamera.

Contacts

Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien
+431525240

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00