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Palmenhaus in Schönbrunn in Vienna

Palmenhaus in Schönbrunn

About

A grand historic greenhouse dating back to 1882, located in the park of Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, it is considered one of the largest and most beautiful botanical greenhouses in the world, housing approximately 4,500 plant species from all continents across three climate zones.

Contacts

Schönbrunn Palace Park, 1130 Wien
+4318775087406

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:30
Tuesday10:00 - 17:30
Wednesday10:00 - 17:30
Thursday10:00 - 17:30
Friday10:00 - 17:30
Saturday10:00 - 17:30
Sunday10:00 - 17:30