Meierei im Stadtpark in Vienna

About

An elegant bistro in Vienna's Stadtpark, housed in a snow-white glass pavilion on the banks of the Wien River. This affordable branch of the Michelin-starred Steirereck, renowned for its display case featuring 150 types of cheese, offers refined Austrian cuisine with an emphasis on dairy products and pastries, as well as the finest Viennese breakfasts. Panoramic windows overlook the park, excellent service, and a relaxed atmosphere.