Meierei im Stadtpark in Vienna
About
An elegant bistro in Vienna's Stadtpark, housed in a snow-white glass pavilion on the banks of the Wien River. This affordable branch of the Michelin-starred Steirereck, renowned for its display case featuring 150 types of cheese, offers refined Austrian cuisine with an emphasis on dairy products and pastries, as well as the finest Viennese breakfasts. Panoramic windows overlook the park, excellent service, and a relaxed atmosphere.
Features
Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
Am Stadtpark 2/a, 1030 Wien