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Lola - Spanisches Tapas Restaurant in Vienna

Lola - Spanisches Tapas Restaurant

About

A cozy, small Spanish restaurant located in the heart of Vienna (1st district, Gonzagagasse 14). The establishment offers authentic hot and cold tapas, as well as Spanish wines.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Gonzagagasse 14, 1010 Wien
+4315323071

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 23:00
Tuesday17:30 - 23:00
Wednesday17:30 - 23:00
Thursday17:30 - 23:00
Friday17:30 - 23:00