Lola - Spanisches Tapas Restaurant in Vienna
About
A cozy, small Spanish restaurant located in the heart of Vienna (1st district, Gonzagagasse 14). The establishment offers authentic hot and cold tapas, as well as Spanish wines.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Gonzagagasse 14, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 23:00
Tuesday17:30 - 23:00
Wednesday17:30 - 23:00
Thursday17:30 - 23:00
Friday17:30 - 23:00