Amador in Vienna
About
The first and only restaurant in Vienna, Austria, to be awarded the highest rank—3 Michelin stars. Situated in a historic wine cellar, it offers a unique culinary experience blending Spanish, Austrian, and Asian haute cuisine under the direction of Chef Juan Amador.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Grinzinger Str. 86, 1190 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:30 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Friday18:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 19:00