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RU

Amador in Vienna

Amador

About

The first and only restaurant in Vienna, Austria, to be awarded the highest rank—3 Michelin stars. Situated in a historic wine cellar, it offers a unique culinary experience blending Spanish, Austrian, and Asian haute cuisine under the direction of Chef Juan Amador.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Grinzinger Str. 86, 1190 Wien
+436609070500

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:30 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Friday18:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 19:00