Steirereck in Vienna
About
A renowned fine-dining restaurant located in the city's Stadtpark. Led by Heinz Reitbauer, the restaurant is renowned for its modern Austrian cuisine, featuring regional ingredients, rare vegetables, and Michelin-starred fish. The establishment is renowned for its mirrored façade, which blends seamlessly into the park's landscape.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Am Heumarkt 2A, 1030 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 00:00
Tuesday11:30 - 00:00
Wednesday11:30 - 00:00
Thursday11:30 - 00:00
Friday11:30 - 00:00