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Steirereck in Vienna

Steirereck

About

A renowned fine-dining restaurant located in the city's Stadtpark. Led by Heinz Reitbauer, the restaurant is renowned for its modern Austrian cuisine, featuring regional ingredients, rare vegetables, and Michelin-starred fish. The establishment is renowned for its mirrored façade, which blends seamlessly into the park's landscape.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Am Heumarkt 2A, 1030 Wien
+4317133168

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 00:00
Tuesday11:30 - 00:00
Wednesday11:30 - 00:00
Thursday11:30 - 00:00
Friday11:30 - 00:00