Momoya in Vienna
About
An Asian restaurant located in Vienna's first district (1010 Wien), offering sushi, teppanyaki, and other dishes. The establishment focuses on high-quality Asian cuisine in the heart of the Austrian capital.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Börsegasse 3, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:30
Tuesday11:30 - 22:30
Wednesday11:30 - 22:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30