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RU

Momoya in Vienna

Momoya

About

An Asian restaurant located in Vienna's first district (1010 Wien), offering sushi, teppanyaki, and other dishes. The establishment focuses on high-quality Asian cuisine in the heart of the Austrian capital.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Börsegasse 3, 1010 Wien
+4315350392

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:30
Tuesday11:30 - 22:30
Wednesday11:30 - 22:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30