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RU

Apron in Vienna

Apron

About

A fine dining establishment offering a modern interpretation of Austrian cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal produce. Renowned for its show kitchen and unique textures.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Am Heumarkt 35, 1030 Wien
+4319074747

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00
Saturday18:00 - 22:00