Apron in Vienna
About
A fine dining establishment offering a modern interpretation of Austrian cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal produce. Renowned for its show kitchen and unique textures.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Am Heumarkt 35, 1030 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00
Saturday18:00 - 22:00