Silvio Nickol Gourmet Restaurant in Vienna
About
A luxurious fine-dining restaurant (2 Michelin stars) under the direction of Chef Silvio Nicola, located in the historic Palais Coburg in central Vienna. The establishment offers creative tasting menus featuring European dishes, distinguished by its precise execution, elegant interior, and extensive wine list.
Features
Seating
Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Coburgbastei 4, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday18:30 - 00:00