EDVARD in Vienna
About
A prestigious, Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant located in the Anantara Palais Hansen hotel in Vienna. The establishment offers a seasonal menu that combines innovation, local ingredients, and Mediterranean accents.
Features
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Contacts
Schottenring 24/1010, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00
Saturday18:00 - 22:00