TIAN Restaurant Wien in Vienna
About
A sophisticated Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant in Vienna offering creative seasonal tasting menus. Led by chef Paul Ivic, the establishment specializes in organic dishes using farm-fresh ingredients. Located in the historic center, it is renowned for its unique fermentation techniques.
Features
Table reservations
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Himmelpfortgasse 23, 1010 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday18:00 - 23:00