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TIAN Restaurant Wien in Vienna

TIAN Restaurant Wien

About

A sophisticated Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant in Vienna offering creative seasonal tasting menus. Led by chef Paul Ivic, the establishment specializes in organic dishes using farm-fresh ingredients. Located in the historic center, it is renowned for its unique fermentation techniques.

Features

Table reservations
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Himmelpfortgasse 23, 1010 Wien
+4318904665

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday18:00 - 23:00