Mochi in Vienna
About
A popular and highly rated restaurant serving contemporary Japanese cuisine, renowned for its izakaya (Japanese tapas bar) concept. The establishment offers high-quality sushi, sashimi, grilled dishes, and creative Asian appetizers in a stylish, vibrant atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Praterstraße 15, 1020 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00