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RU

Mochi in Vienna

Mochi

About

A popular and highly rated restaurant serving contemporary Japanese cuisine, renowned for its izakaya (Japanese tapas bar) concept. The establishment offers high-quality sushi, sashimi, grilled dishes, and creative Asian appetizers in a stylish, vibrant atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Praterstraße 15, 1020 Wien
+4319251380

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00