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Rosebar Lounge in Washington

Rosebar Lounge

About

A popular and lively spot with a relaxed vibe, operating as both a lounge and a nightclub. Owned by Oscar Guardado, the place offers guests a chance to chill on comfy sofas while enjoying music and drinks.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1215 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
+12023018794

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday23:00 - 02:00
Thursday22:00 - 02:00
Friday22:00 - 03:00
Saturday22:00 - 03:00
Sunday23:00 - 02:00