McClellan's Retreat in Washington
About
A cozy bar offering exquisite cocktails and a relaxed atmosphere inspired by history, making it a great spot to unwind. The place is known for its attention to detail in drinks and its classic decor style.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
2031 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 23:30
Tuesday16:00 - 23:30
Wednesday16:00 - 23:30
Thursday16:00 - 23:30
Friday16:00 - 00:30
Saturday16:00 - 00:30