The Next Whisky Bar in Washington
About
An upscale bar located in the legendary The Watergate Hotel. The place offers an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal cocktails, and light snacks in a cozy, stylish atmosphere with touches of retro design.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00