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The Next Whisky Bar in Washington

The Next Whisky Bar

About

An upscale bar located in the legendary The Watergate Hotel. The place offers an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal cocktails, and light snacks in a cozy, stylish atmosphere with touches of retro design.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
+18446171972

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00