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Allegory in Washington

Allegory

About

A hidden cocktail bar in the Eaton Hotel that blends art, literature, and mixology, offering an atmosphere of mystery and deeper meanings in every drink. The bar, located behind the 'Radical Library,' is known for its concept cocktails inspired by literary works, as well as its cozy vibe.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

1201 K St NW #1, Washington, DC 20005

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00