Little Miss Whiskey's Golden Dollar in Washington
About
A trendy and eclectic New Orleans-style bar. Famous for its relaxed vibe, themed parties, dancing, karaoke, and a great variety of whiskey and beer. People often call it a hidden gem with a one-of-a-kind style.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
1104 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:30
Tuesday17:00 - 01:30
Wednesday17:00 - 01:30
Thursday17:00 - 01:30
Friday17:00 - 02:30
Saturday17:00 - 02:30
Sunday17:00 - 01:30