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Little Miss Whiskey's Golden Dollar in Washington

Little Miss Whiskey's Golden Dollar

About

A trendy and eclectic New Orleans-style bar. Famous for its relaxed vibe, themed parties, dancing, karaoke, and a great variety of whiskey and beer. People often call it a hidden gem with a one-of-a-kind style.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

1104 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:30
Tuesday17:00 - 01:30
Wednesday17:00 - 01:30
Thursday17:00 - 01:30
Friday17:00 - 02:30
Saturday17:00 - 02:30
Sunday17:00 - 01:30