VUE Rooftop in Washington
About
An elegant bar and restaurant on the 11th floor of the Washington Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., with breathtaking panoramic views of the White House and the Washington Monument. The place offers seasonal cocktails, exquisite contemporary American cuisine, and a stylish atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 01:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00