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Bible Museum in Washington

Bible Museum

About

A large, high-tech private museum covering about 40,000 sq. m, dedicated to the history, storytelling, and influence of the Bible. Spread across eight floors, it features over 1,500 exhibits, including rare manuscripts, immersive displays, a panorama of life in Nazareth, and the book's impact on culture, making a visit take 3–5 hours.

Contacts

400 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20024
+18664306682

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00