Bible Museum in Washington
About
A large, high-tech private museum covering about 40,000 sq. m, dedicated to the history, storytelling, and influence of the Bible. Spread across eight floors, it features over 1,500 exhibits, including rare manuscripts, immersive displays, a panorama of life in Nazareth, and the book's impact on culture, making a visit take 3–5 hours.
Contacts
400 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00