Smithsonian Institution in Washington
About
The world's largest scientific research and educational complex, founded in 1846. It brings together 21 museums, a zoo, and 9 research centers, housing over 150 million exhibits, which earned it the nickname 'the nation's attic.' Most of the museums are located on the National Mall.
Contacts
600 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:30
Tuesday10:00 - 17:30
Wednesday10:00 - 17:30
Thursday10:00 - 17:30
Friday10:00 - 17:30
Saturday10:00 - 17:30
Sunday10:00 - 17:30