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Smithsonian Institution in Washington

Smithsonian Institution

About

The world's largest scientific research and educational complex, founded in 1846. It brings together 21 museums, a zoo, and 9 research centers, housing over 150 million exhibits, which earned it the nickname 'the nation's attic.' Most of the museums are located on the National Mall.

Contacts

600 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
+12026331000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:30
Tuesday10:00 - 17:30
Wednesday10:00 - 17:30
Thursday10:00 - 17:30
Friday10:00 - 17:30
Saturday10:00 - 17:30
Sunday10:00 - 17:30