Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens in Washington
About
The former estate of American businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post in Washington, turned into a decorative arts museum. It's famous for having the largest collection of Russian imperial art outside Russia, 18th-century French furniture, and beautiful gardens covering 25 acres..
Contacts
4155 Linnean Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00