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Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens in Washington

Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

About

The former estate of American businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post in Washington, turned into a decorative arts museum. It's famous for having the largest collection of Russian imperial art outside Russia, 18th-century French furniture, and beautiful gardens covering 25 acres..

Contacts

4155 Linnean Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
+12026865807

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00