International Spy Museum in Washington
About
A unique private exhibition dedicated to the history and methods of intelligence. Visitors can see the largest collection of spy artifacts (over 600), including KGB and CIA equipment, participate in interactive games and workshops, and try on the role of a secret agent.
Contacts
700 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 20:00
Saturday09:00 - 20:00
Sunday09:00 - 20:00