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International Spy Museum in Washington

International Spy Museum

About

A unique private exhibition dedicated to the history and methods of intelligence. Visitors can see the largest collection of spy artifacts (over 600), including KGB and CIA equipment, participate in interactive games and workshops, and try on the role of a secret agent.

Contacts

700 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024
+12023937798

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 20:00
Saturday09:00 - 20:00
Sunday09:00 - 20:00