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Renwick Gallery in Washington

Renwick Gallery

About

A branch of the Smithsonian American Art Museum dedicated to contemporary craft, decorative arts, and design from the 19th to 21st centuries. Located near the White House, it's known as the 'American Louvre' and was the first building in the U.S. built specifically for an art museum.

Contacts

1661 Pennsylvania Ave NW #1, Washington, DC 20006
+12026337970

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:30
Tuesday10:00 - 17:30
Wednesday10:00 - 17:30
Thursday10:00 - 17:30
Friday10:00 - 17:30
Saturday10:00 - 17:30
Sunday10:00 - 17:30