Renwick Gallery in Washington
About
A branch of the Smithsonian American Art Museum dedicated to contemporary craft, decorative arts, and design from the 19th to 21st centuries. Located near the White House, it's known as the 'American Louvre' and was the first building in the U.S. built specifically for an art museum.
Contacts
1661 Pennsylvania Ave NW #1, Washington, DC 20006
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:30
Tuesday10:00 - 17:30
Wednesday10:00 - 17:30
Thursday10:00 - 17:30
Friday10:00 - 17:30
Saturday10:00 - 17:30
Sunday10:00 - 17:30