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Smithsonian Museum of American Art in Washington

Smithsonian Museum of American Art

About

A leading museum dedicated to American art from colonial times to the present day. Located in the historic Old Patent Office building, it houses the largest collection of American art, including paintings, sculptures, photography, and contemporary folk art.

Contacts

G Street Northwest &, 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
+12026331000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 19:00
Tuesday11:30 - 19:00
Wednesday11:30 - 19:00
Thursday11:30 - 19:00
Friday11:30 - 19:00
Saturday11:30 - 19:00
Sunday11:30 - 19:00