Smithsonian Museum of American Art in Washington
About
A leading museum dedicated to American art from colonial times to the present day. Located in the historic Old Patent Office building, it houses the largest collection of American art, including paintings, sculptures, photography, and contemporary folk art.
Contacts
G Street Northwest &, 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 19:00
Tuesday11:30 - 19:00
Wednesday11:30 - 19:00
Thursday11:30 - 19:00
Friday11:30 - 19:00
Saturday11:30 - 19:00
Sunday11:30 - 19:00