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United States Botanic Garden in Washington

United States Botanic Garden

About

One of the oldest and biggest botanical gardens in North America, right at the base of Capitol Hill. Opened in 1850, it works like a living museum, giving visitors free access to all sorts of exhibits, including tropical forests and deserts.

Contacts

100 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20001
+12022258333

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00