United States Botanic Garden in Washington
About
One of the oldest and biggest botanical gardens in North America, right at the base of Capitol Hill. Opened in 1850, it works like a living museum, giving visitors free access to all sorts of exhibits, including tropical forests and deserts.
Contacts
100 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20001
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00