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RU

L'Ardente in Washington

L'Ardente

About

A fancy Italian restaurant offering exquisite dishes in an elegant yet cozy setting. The place is famous for its 40-layer lasagna with truffle mornay, wood-fired dishes, and stylish interior, giving guests a refined dining experience in the Capitol Hill area.

Features

Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
+12024480450

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00