L'Ardente in Washington
About
A fancy Italian restaurant offering exquisite dishes in an elegant yet cozy setting. The place is famous for its 40-layer lasagna with truffle mornay, wood-fired dishes, and stylish interior, giving guests a refined dining experience in the Capitol Hill area.
Features
Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00