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Zaytinya in Washington

Zaytinya

About

A popular Mediterranean restaurant offering authentic Greek, Lebanese, and Turkish meze-style dishes. The Michelin-rated spot is located in the Penn Quarter area and is known for its stylish interior, high-quality service, and extensive wine list.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

701 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
+12026380800

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00