Karma Modern Indian in Washington
About
A sophisticated restaurant offering a modern take on Indian cuisine. The place combines traditional cooking methods with innovative ingredient pairings and contemporary presentation, featuring a tasting menu from the chef and an à la carte menu. The restaurant is Michelin-guide recognized.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
611 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00