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Karma Modern Indian in Washington

Karma Modern Indian

About

A sophisticated restaurant offering a modern take on Indian cuisine. The place combines traditional cooking methods with innovative ingredient pairings and contemporary presentation, featuring a tasting menu from the chef and an à la carte menu. The restaurant is Michelin-guide recognized.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

611 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001
+12028980393

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00