Unconventional Diner in Washington
About
A popular restaurant offering a modern take on classic American home cooking, awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand. Located on 9th Street, the place stands out for its creative approach to the menu, turning familiar dishes into refined culinary items.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday07:00 - 22:00
Sunday07:00 - 22:00